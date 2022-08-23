Engagement key to addressing racism - council candidate

A local council candidate who has faced racism on the campaign trail says more work needs to be done to make local government inclusive.

A Local Government New Zealand survey in July found 49% of respondents in public office experienced racism or gender discrimination in their role, while 43% experienced other forms of harassment, prejudice, or derogatory behaviours.

Sago Feagaiga is the daughter of Samoan migrant parents and is a candidate for Manurewa-Papakura Ward in the upcoming local body elections. One of her campaign billboards was defaced with racial slurs, her eyes and neck gouged.

Feagaiga told Breakfast that "it hurts, of course it hurts" and it's "reflective that racism definitely exists", but she feels that engaging with people like the perpetrators is the way forward.

Sago Feagaiga's campaign billboard was defaced with racial slurs. (Source: 1News)

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of hurt out in our community, there is a lot of trauma, a lot of people who are obviously facing really difficult times right now, and I feel their pain and I feel their anguish.

"Our parents came to this country because it's the land of milk and honey, we work hard, we strive hard ... I believe that there is hope out there, we have to be optimistic, we need to be hopeful, and there's a lot of mahi that we need to do out there."

Feagaiga said she was surprised by the billboard incident, and that "we need to engage, we need to connect" to address the issue.

"It's the minority. It's Manurewa, there's up to 40% Pasifika and Māori that live there, so it is a very select few.

"And as they say, 'one bad apple'... But we're not going to let that one bad apple dictate the narrative."

The incident - as well as other billboards for her campaign being defaced - actually strengthened Feagaiga and her family, she said.

"We're human, don't get me wrong, but when we korero around the table and we realise the impact of this ongoing racial hurt, we feel, 'look, it obviously means there's just a lot more work out there'. We need to engage more.

"I am so blessed that I am part of a beautiful, diverse ticket.

"If we're not able to do something now, to embed and put the seedlings into the ground for our rangatahi to grow and prosper... If we're not doing it, then who will?"