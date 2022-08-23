Conviction sees Aus YouTuber barred from NZ ahead of protest

Criminal convictions saw a controversial Australian social media figure barred from entering New Zealand ahead of Tuesday's Parliament protest.

Controversial Australian you tube star Avi Yemini engages with an anti Trump protester in 2018. (Source: Getty)

YouTuber Avi Yemini is known for his anti-government messaging across the ditch.

He had been planning to come to New Zealand to broadcast from the latest Parliament protest.

Melbourne-based Yemini has been banned from Facebook for allegedly spreading misinformation and hate speech.

He currently has nearly 750,000 subscribers on YouTube.

On Monday, Yemini posted about his ban on Twitter: “I was BANNED from telling the other side of the story in New Zealand because my presence in the country threatens the mainstream media and government narrative”.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment confirmed the news in a statement to 1News.

"We can confirm that Mr Avi Yemini was denied boarding his flight from Australia to New Zealand as he did not meet the immigration requirements due to his criminal conviction.

"Where an individual does not meet character requirements, they should apply through the usual visa application process. They will need to supply a police certificate with their application to have a character waiver considered."

When asked about the ban at her post-Cabinet address on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “I understand the matter is solely for immigration and it is not something I had any awareness of until I saw commentary online”.

Some roads around Parliament have been blocked off ahead of Tuesday's planned protest.

The march, organised by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition, began at Civic Square before moving towards the Beehive.

There are minor road closures in place at the intersection of Molesworth St and Hill St, and Lambton Quay from the Cenotaph.

Parliament's forecourt will be closed to all except police and Parliament's security.

Wellington City Council staff have been encouraged to avoid the central city, while university students can study from home if they prefer.