'Worst nightmare' comes true for Nelson woman after slip

Nelson woman Norelle Kendrick's worst nightmare came true on Saturday - struggling to get out of her home after a slip.

Kendrick has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and the disorder, which affects connective tissue, has left her with mobility issues since her diagnosis in 2020.

The textile artist needed the help of one of her children and their partner to leave her Haven Rd rental.

She told Breakfast she donned leg braces and was forced to lean on the house as she navigated the six stairs at the front with their help.

Kendrick remarked she was "very lucky" they were at home to help her get out.

"My worst nightmare would be having a slip and not being able to get out of the house and being trapped."

Kendrick said there had been a slip in 2011, but always feared there would be another one, especially when it rained.

The slip behind Norelle Kendrick's Nelson home. (Source: Breakfast)

"I just knew it was going to come down at some point."

Kendrick said she'd tried "desperately" for the last 16 months to find more suitable housing, but hadn't had any luck.

"I shouldn't have been in a home that I couldn't get out of."

Kendrick told Breakfast she had struggled to get a hold of authorities to get evacuation advice on Saturday after the slip. She said there should have been more information available for those who were disabled or who had a chronic illness or condition.