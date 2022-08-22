Watch: Massive slip in Nelson captured on video

Source: 1News

A massive land slip in the Nelson suburb of Atawhai last week was captured on video.

The slip began just after 2pm on Thursday and quickly escalated, toppling trees and sliding onto the road.

The video was taken by holiday-maker Gary Fieldes, who is house sitting for some friends while they were travelling overseas.

The house was located directly opposite the collapsing bank.

READ MORE: Clean-up underway, road closures remain in top of South Island

Fieldes and his wife left the property with concerns for their safety but have since returned.

"We are some of the lucky ones," he said.

