Gaurav Sharma invited to Labour meeting where fate will be decided

Jessica Mutch McKay
By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
MP Gaurav Sharma has been invited to the Labour caucus meeting on Tuesday where his fate will be decided.

“Caucus has determined suspension is the most appropriate response to the repeated breaches of trust from Gaurav over recent days,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Labour Party is considering a motion to expel him from the caucus.

Sharma has already been suspended from caucus.

Usually suspended members are not allowed to take part in caucus discussions, but rules within the Labour Party state he is entitled to be there if the party is considering expelling him.

It will be a chance for the Hamilton West MP to argue his case.

There is no word yet on whether he will attend.

It is likely the Labour caucus will move to expel Sharma.

He was put on notice last week after the caucus unanimously suspended him. A few days later, Sharma sat down for numerous interviews, reiterating his claims.

