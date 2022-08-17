Details on NZ monkeypox vaccine rollout expected in 'next week or so'

Public health officials say they're expecting to be in a position to share details about the rollout of a vaccine for monkeypox in New Zealand "in the next week or so".

At a Covid-19 and winter illness update to media in Auckland on Wednesday, deputy-director general and head of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old said efforts were continuing in response to monkeypox.

"We are actively working, through Pharmac, with the vaccine manufacturer," he told 1News.

"That contact was first made back in May at the time that the first cases were identified."

Earlier this month, leading sexual health experts and educators sent a letter to the prime minister urging officials to develop a vaccination plan that should prioritise those at risk of catching the virus; predominantly gay and bisexual men.

Old said on Wednesday that response is now "well underway".

"There is a group that is working now which includes community representatives from the Burnett Foundation with a real focus on the health promotion aspects of prevention," he said.

New Zealand reported its fourth case of monkeypox last week, Old described the low number as "fortunate" and admitted it was challenging to get vaccines with more than 38,000 cases reported globally in this year's outbreak.

Officials are pursuing a smallpox vaccine that provides protection against the virus.

"Essentially, the manufacturer is prioritising countries where they have significant outbreaks so that does mean that we're likely to not be right at the front of the queue."

In early August, director of the National Public Health Service Dr Nick Chamberlain admitted New Zealand was likely to see community transmission of monkeypox before a campaign was underway.

Countries like the United States and United Kingdom are pre-emptively delivering vaccines to those most at risk.