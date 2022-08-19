Nelson residents worry about 'mind-boggling' flood damage

Many evacuated Nelson residents have no idea when they will be able to return to their homes with parts of the city damaged by flooding and slips.

Flood waters rip open the road in Devenish Place, Atawhai, north of Nelson. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Adam Burns of rnz.co.nz

More than 200 homes were evacuated when the Maitai River burst its banks and a state of emergency remains in force.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reece said it would "take years, not months" for the city to recover.

Mel Pont is one of dozens who were forced to leave their homes as the swollen river threatened neighbourhoods.

Although her Atawhai property on Bristol Lane was not affected, she said in nearby Devinish Place, a torrent of water which had swept rocks down the street had been catastrophic.

Pont has been staying with family as access to her cul-de-sac remained cut off.

She said she could not stop thinking about home.

"We're just worried because we've left our home," she said.

"I know we don't have the damage like they have at Devinish Place, we haven't got the damage on our street, but behind us we've got some pretty risque looking slips and we're worried because we've got big hills behind us."

Tom Kennedy, who has lived on Nile Street for 35 years, said the damage was "mind-boggling".

His home is on a higher part of the street and he said although it was not significantly damaged, some of his neighbours were not so lucky.

"One of our friends, the water was literally a couple of inches below the front door step entering the house so it was very tense," he said.

"Her garage was flooded.

"After the water recedes you see the amount of silt and sediment that has come down the river."

Andrea Warn evacuated her home alongside the Brook Stream which feeds into the Maitai River.

She said the property was threatened by rockfall and flooding, and did not know when she would return.

"I can't believe it," she said.

"People have lived here 80 years and they have never seen anything like it. We're the same, we've lived in that house for 22 years and never had a slip.

"I don't know if it's going to be habitable again."

Warn had earlier put an SOS out on social media and said she received an overwhelming response from the community.

MetService is keeping the city's red heavy rain warning in place until Saturday afternoon.

It said it expected periods of heavy rain until then and rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.