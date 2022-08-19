All fire 111 calls responded to during 1-hour strike, chief says

All fire emergency calls in regions with career firefighters were responded to during the hour-long strike, a deputy commander says.

Firefighters strike outside Auckland Central Station. (Source: 1News)

Professional firefighters across the country walked off the job on Friday from 11am to 12pm.

The firefighters' union said the strike was about more than just money, but the systemic issues at Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

Brendan Nally, FENZ Deputy National Commander, said he "was watching everything live from the command centre”.

“We had around about 25 calls, 13 of those in where career firefighters are, and I'm pleased to report that we answered all our calls for help and even though some responses were slightly delayed we responded to all incidents."

Volunteer firefighters responded to incidents as usual and executive officers were on available to respond to emergencies too. There were warnings metropolitan areas would face potential delays due to no volunteer brigades being close by.

It marked the first time in the country's history that all professional firefighters around the country walked off the job at the same time.

FENZ and the union, which represents professional firefighters, have been locked in negotiations for more than a year. Even an independent mediator couldn't help the two reach an agreement.

People supporting striking firefighters outside Auckland Central Station. (Source: 1News)

Another hour-long strike is also planned for next Friday (August 26) and the union says more industrial action will follow if they can't come to an agreement with FENZ.

Firefighter Joe Stanley, from the union, said he was apprehensive about the strike and it wasn't "somewhere we wanted to be".

“We certainly feel like this is the only thing we can do to get their attention, really.”

Protest slogans on Auckland Central Fire Station. (Source: 1News)

“It’s not something we do lightly, I think it’s been about 37 years since firefighters took this type of action."

He said some firefighters are working an excess of 100 hours per week because there simply aren't enough staff.

FENZ said in a statement it was disappointed firefighters are walking off the job.

They said they offered a "substantially increased offer which would have seen pay increases of between 8% and 19% for all fire fighters".

However, Stanley says the 19% pay increases is for new firefighters, with some of that money just to bring them above minimum wage.

He also says the issue isn't just about the money.

"Its not just money in our pocket, we want our profession to be recognised by our employer. We want the issues that we have to be dealt with seriously.

"After a year, a year and a half of negotiations, I’m not feeling confident that they’re listening."

He said the strike is also about firefighters' livelihoods and mental wellbeing while on the job.

"We put our lives and our livelihoods on the line every single day.

"The pay will help, but it won't stop me from getting cancer.

"It won't support me if I go to an emotionally traumatic event and need psychological support," he said.