Majority of Kiwis favour compulsory pay gap reporting - poll

A new poll has found the majority of Kiwis are in favour of pay gap reporting legislation.

Various NZ dollar notes (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The poll, released by equal pay campaign MindTheGap, found that three-quarters of respondents agreed it should be compulsory for employers to measure and publish their pay gaps.

The figures were obtained through a Talbot Mills Research nation-wide online survey conducted in July.

It comes as Statistics New Zealand released data on Wednesday showing the gender pay gap for the June 2022 quarter increased slightly to 9.2% from 9.1% in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Median weekly earnings see 8.8% annual rise

The pay gap is measured by calculating the difference between the median hourly wage for men and women as a percentage, according to the Statistics New Zealand website.

MindTheGap campaigners said the poll showed Kiwis were keen for change.

"New Zealanders have had enough of the unfairness of pay gaps and want something done about it."

The gap is even wider for Pasifika, Māori and other ethnic minority groups – Pasifika women are paid nearly 25% less than Pākehā men, says MindTheGap co-founder Dellwyn Stuart.

Stuart said the exclusion of ethnic minorities from Wednesday's gender pay gap data was "disappointing".

"The figures released today only show part of the picture, we need transparency around ethnic pay gaps, we need a system where these can also be officially reported and measured each year," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the Government’s not even measuring that, then how can we even hope to fix it?"

Stuart said the overall pay gap of 9.2% was "terrible", but "the impact on Māori men and women and Pasifika men and women is much worse."

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions said Wednesday's figures indicated "miserable progress".

"It’s frankly disappointing and underlines the need for more urgent effort from companies and the Government on this issue," said NZCTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti said improving pay transparency was in the works.

"The Government is scoping a work programme for pay transparency and has agreed to investigate whether a full pay transparency regime in New Zealand would be beneficial."

Tinetti said "no gender pay gap is acceptable", and reiterated the Government's commitment to reducing the disparity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A petition by MindTheGap for the Government to mandate large businesses to report their pay gaps has amassed more than 7000 signatures.

MindTheGap co-founder Jo Cribb said mandating pay gap reporting has seen positive change overseas.

“Employees and consumers were more likely to choose to work with businesses that were addressing their pay gaps,” said Cribb.

“It’s simply modern-day business.”

In the 2021 financial year, TVNZ's gender pay gap was 3.2%.