Labour's special caucus meeting on Gaurav Sharma to be held today

Labour's special caucus meeting which could determine the fate of MP Gaurav Sharma is to be held today.

It comes as the Hamilton West MP unleashed further claims of bullying on social media.

Sharma, who has made widespread bullying allegations, will be invited to the meeting, which will be held via Zoom around 2.30pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to hold a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

Ardern announced on Monday the meeting would be held to "seek resolution" to issues surrounding the Hamilton West MP and said it was for the caucus to resolve issues "of this nature".

"It is a caucus, we will essentially have the opportunity to come together as a team."

She said she "genuinely wanted to hear" any concern of his peers and that "for natural justice of course Gaurav Sharma will be a part of that meeting".

It came as Sharma yesterday posted new allegations on Facebook at the time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was holding her weekly media conference.

On Thursday last week, the first-term MP for Hamilton West launched a broadside against what he alleged was a bullying and gaslighting culture within Parliament.

On Friday, the MP published a 2600-word Facebook post detailing more grievances and other allegations about his time in Parliament.

The Labour Party has repeatedly disputed and rejected the allegations levelled by Sharma.

