All Blacks 'fully expect' Foster to remain head coach - Cane

All Blacks captain Sam Cane says his squad "fully expect" Ian Foster to be head coach when the All Blacks line up to face Argentina a week on Saturday.

Foster's future as head coach of the All Blacks appears to be hanging by a thread, after New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson refused to back him despite the All Blacks' stunning 35-23 victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park.

Robinson said the All Blacks' latest performances would be reviewed again and a decision announced on Foster this week.

On Monday (NZT), Cane told reporters he and other senior players would be open to being a part of that review process.

"We're certainly available for the board or anyone who would like to seek our opinion [on Foster]," Cane said.

"I think we've probably got a better insight than most. We've been in here and knowing footy and working with him day in and day out so we're always available for comment."

The skipper said after the victory he backed Foster "100%" and continued to defend his coach at Monday's media conference.

"It's hard when you know what's going on in camp, you know that it's a happy camp that's working hard and sometimes you feel [the criticism] is a bit unwarranted."

Cane said he and the squad "fully expect" to carry on with Foster as head coach for the Test against Argentina a week on Saturday.

Foster himself said he expects to be the head coach when that game kicks off in less than two weeks' time.

"I’ll be going to Christchurch and assembling for a team until I’m told anything different,” he said.