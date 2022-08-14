Ian Foster's fate to be revealed when team back in NZ

Embattled All Blacks coach Ian Foster's fate will be revealed this week according to NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

Ian Foster addresses the media after the All Blacks' victory at Ellis Park. (Source: Photosport)

Robinson spoke to media on a Zoom call from South Africa on Sunday night, around 12 hours after the All Blacks’ victory.

Robinson refused to back Foster, saying: "We believe we know where we stand we just have to work through that with him."

Saying he couldn't get into any details of the matter, it appears the writing is on the wall for a head coach who saw two of his assistants sacked after the Ireland series.

Reading between the lines, it seems now that the main requirement for Robinson and the NZ Rugby board is working through how to manage Foster's departure.

After the All Blacks' stunning 35-23 victory over the Boks at Ellis Park, Foster told Sky Sports' Jeff Wilson he had "no idea" whether he would remain as head coach for the team's next assignment against Argentina in Christchurch a week on Saturday.

"We'll take stock of the conversations and information coming out of the camp and we'll comment later in the week," Robinson said.

He said a decision would be revealed probably midweek. He refused to say whether Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was on standby to take over.

"These have been challenging times for everyone right through the last couple of weeks."

In a reply which will make the media present on the call and wider public wonder why Robinson felt the need to call such a session when he had little of substance to say about Foster, Robinson added: "There's a huge amount of passion and speculation and a huge amount of expectation around the team and the organisation so we appreciate that. But as we've said before, we need to make sure we have the team set up with everything it needs to be successful.

"We are absolutely delighted for the team and management over the result after the last few weeks of adversity," he said.

Ian Foster and Aaron Smith after the All Blacks' stunning victory at Ellis Park. (Source: Photosport)

He added the main priority now is to make sure everyone got home to New Zealand safely, "then we will take stock and meet with management to debrief how the tour went and where things stand".

The All Blacks’ win over the Boks in Johannesburg, achieved with Beauden Barrett in the sinbin for 10 minutes of the final quarter, was easily the best of Foster’s reign so far, although some of the signs of improvement could be attributed to new forwards coach Jason Ryan’s influence in his second Test after replacing Plumtree.

Last year the All Blacks lost to Argentina for the first time ever, and this year’s successive losses to Ireland was the first time New Zealand has suffered back-to-back defeats at home since 1998.

And while Sunday morning's victory highlighted the attacking quality of New Zealand's backline, Foster's reign at the All Blacks has been notable mainly for its inconsistency.

Last weekend’s defeat to the Boks at Mbombele Stadium was the All Blacks’ worst in 94 years in South Africa, second only to the 17-0 loss in Durban in 1928.