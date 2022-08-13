The Thinker statue replica hoping to make NZ ski fields safer

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

It's hoped a replica of the bronze statue The Thinker will make New Zealand's ski fields safer.

ACC has debuted the work showing a naked man on a rock at Canterbury's Mount Hutt.

The original Paris statue is often used to represent philosophy.

ACC injury prevention programme leader James Whitaker said he wants The Thinker to be a talking point for snow enthusiasts.

"Every time skiers and snowboarders pull down the bar on the chairlift, they will be met by a 'Have a hmmm...' stickers on the bar to remind them to stay safe," said Whitaker.

"We are encouraging anyone who is heading to the mountain to take time to assess the risk, then make smart choices that keep them injury-free and having fun."

Between 2016 and 2021, ACC looked after 48,000 skiers and 32,000 snowboarders. Last year alone, it spent almost $32 million.

Research shows 90% of injuries are not random events, but predictable and therefore preventable.

The Thinker statue replica hoping to make NZ ski fields safer

