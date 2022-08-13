MP Sharma bullying claims need independent inquiry - commentator

Gaurav Sharma says he will keep working as a Labour MP, despite alleging some of his colleagues have bullied him.

The minister has called out racing minister Kieran McAnulty for allegedly degrading him. He also criticised other staff and colleagues while alleging, without evidence, that taxpayer money was misused.

Sharma laid out the allegations in a 2,624-word Facebook post on Friday, detailing his experience with staffing issues and the lack of support he says the party gave him during that process.

The Labour Party has repeatedly disputed his allegations.

Today, Sharma spoke to 1News while at a market in his Hamilton West electorate.

"I think it's unfortunate that it had to come out this way," he said.

"I want to say it wasn't my first choice. I've gone through every office in the land to get someone to hear me out."

"I'm still the member of parliament for Hamilton West and I'll keep doing my job.

Kieran McAnulty and Labour party whip Duncan Webb, also named extensively in Sharma's post, declined to be interviewed today.

On Friday the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said the party whips and parliamentary services have "done their job appropriately".

"My primary concern at the moment is Gaurav's wellbeing. I've reached out to ensure him that we will provide him with the support he feels he needs," she said.

Political commentator, Josie Pagani, told 1News the Prime Minister's statements yesterday were the wrong approach.

"The Prime Minister's press conference was full of soothing, reassuring words, concern about Doctor Sharma, which in retrospect looks a bit like being bullied by a wellness coach," she said.

"I would say the Labour party machine is telling everyone to lie low and shut up. In order to shut this down, they're going to have to promise an independent investigation - some way of getting evidence."