Two charged over daytime gunpoint carjacking in Auckland

A doctor was reportedly the victim of a carjacking at gunpoint in Auckland's Remuera on Thursday afternoon.

A person stealing a car. (Source: istock.com)

According to police, the robbery happened in Ascot Avenue just after 2pm.

"Police received a report a male had made demands and presented a firearm at someone in a car park," police said in a statement.

"The offender stole the victim’s car, and a few personal items."

A colleague of the doctor told the NZ Herald "a big guy thrust a gun into his side and demanded his car keys and wallet".

They added the alleged offender threatened the doctor's family should he tell police about the incident.

Police say the stolen car was then located in Grey Lynn around 6pm.

"Eagle monitored the car, which was being driven at high speed, until it stopped in Bannerman Street, Western Springs," police said.

The three occupants were then arrested.

However, police later became aware a crash on Great North Road "was caused by the dangerous driving of the stolen car".

"A person in that car suffered moderate injuries. "

Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery, dangerous driving and failing to stop to ascertain injury and will appear in Auckland District Court on Friday.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with aggravated robbery. Police say she is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on Wednesday August 17.