Mother and son reunite as cruise ship docks in Auckland

Source: 1News

The first cruise ship to arrive in New Zealand since the Covid-19 pandemic began was welcomed into Auckland on Friday morning, bringing 2000 people - and bringing one family back together for the first time in years.

"Covid's been a killer, aye," said Jono, moments after a tearful reunion with his mother Shona.

They hadn't seen each other in person for four-and-a-half years, until Shona arrived on the Pacific Explorer from Sydney.

"Just cruised over and it's very exciting to be on the first ship that's come back," Shona said. "And get to Auckland at the same time!"

READ MORE: First cruise ship since pandemic began arrives in Auckland

"The last two years have been really hard, with Covid.

"When we knew it was coming to Auckland, it was just the ship to be on, and they've done a wonderful job with all the masks and being very Covid-safe."

Shona said their plans now were just to "cuddle and catch up".

The ship's arrival is expected to bring business to retail and hospitality venues in Auckland's CBD.

A small boat was trailing the Pacific Explorer on its arrival into Tamaki Makaurau with protesters onboard trying to draw attention to what they say are the cruise industry's negative impacts on the environment.

New ZealandAucklandTourismTravel

Popular Stories

1

Anne Heche in coma as friends pray for her survival

2

Police tight-lipped after hearses seen at Auckland home

3

Young NZers on Jobseeker benefit react to Luxon's 'free ride'

4

Covid-19: 13 deaths reported, 4126 new cases

5

10 dolphins stranded on Auckland's Waiheke Island

Latest Stories

54% of voters say Greens should consider working with National

Tax breaks for investors offering long-term rentals

Covid-19: 13 deaths reported, 4126 new cases

Mother and son reunite as cruise ship docks in Auckland

Ardern disputes Labour MP's Parliament bullying allegations

Related Stories

10 dolphins stranded on Auckland's Waiheke Island

Leo Molloy pulls out of Auckland mayoral race

Former Dilworth teacher gets 8 years jail for sex crimes against boys

Police tight-lipped after hearses seen at Auckland home