Mother and son reunite as cruise ship docks in Auckland

The first cruise ship to arrive in New Zealand since the Covid-19 pandemic began was welcomed into Auckland on Friday morning, bringing 2000 people - and bringing one family back together for the first time in years.

"Covid's been a killer, aye," said Jono, moments after a tearful reunion with his mother Shona.

They hadn't seen each other in person for four-and-a-half years, until Shona arrived on the Pacific Explorer from Sydney.

"Just cruised over and it's very exciting to be on the first ship that's come back," Shona said. "And get to Auckland at the same time!"

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: First cruise ship since pandemic began arrives in Auckland

"The last two years have been really hard, with Covid.

"When we knew it was coming to Auckland, it was just the ship to be on, and they've done a wonderful job with all the masks and being very Covid-safe."

Shona said their plans now were just to "cuddle and catch up".

The ship's arrival is expected to bring business to retail and hospitality venues in Auckland's CBD.

A small boat was trailing the Pacific Explorer on its arrival into Tamaki Makaurau with protesters onboard trying to draw attention to what they say are the cruise industry's negative impacts on the environment.