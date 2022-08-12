Gang president among four arrested thanks to tip-off

The president of the Aotearoa Natives gang was arrested, along with three others, thanks to a lead provided by the public.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

"And we are very grateful," said lead detective Wendy Bennett in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“This activity is a real concern... in the past, we have struggled to prosecute due to a lack of crime reported."

It comes after search warrants were executed in Greymouth and Christchurch by the Organised Crime Unit, West Coast and Canterbury police staff, and Corrections.

Those arrested included the 34-year-old gang president, two men aged 32 and 26, and a 26-year-old woman.

All four had gang links according to police and were charged with arson and conspiring to commit assault with intent to injure.

Other charges included aggravated robbery, supplying methamphetamine, and the use of a mobile phone by a prisoner.

The investigation and arrests came as part of Operation Cobalt, an ongoing nationwide campaign to target and disrupt gang activity.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said the operation was finding great success in the region due to local support.

“We will continue to target and suppress unlawful gang behaviour... and hold those responsible for this type of offending to account.”