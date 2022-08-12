Calf among two stranded dolphins at Auckland's Waiheke Island to die

Source: 1News

Two dolphins in a mass stranding at Whakanewa Bay on Auckland's Waiheke Island have died, the Department of Conservation (DOC) says.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, DOC said the two deceased dolphins included one adult and one calf.

Local iwi Ngāti Pāoa have decided the bodies will be taken to Massey University in Albany, where researchers can determine what caused the mass stranding.

The deceased will then be returned to Whakanewa Bay to be buried.

Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick was seen standing in the water to prevent the dead dolphins from floating out to sea.

Efforts to rescue a stranded pod of dolphins on Waiheke Island are under way.

Efforts to rescue a stranded pod of dolphins on Waiheke Island are under way. (Source: 1News)

DOC had been working with Ngāti Pāoa, rescue organisation Project Jonah and other volunteers to help the pod of common dolphins stranded at Whakanewha Bay on Friday morning.

The remaining surviving dolphins had all been refloated and were seen heading out to deeper water by 4.40pm on Friday, DOC said.

Rescuers will check the stranding site on Saturday morning in case any dolphins restrand.

