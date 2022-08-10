12-year-old one of four charged over Rotorua aggravated robbery

A 12-year-old boy is one of four teenagers charged over an aggravated robbery of a Rotorua liquor store last month.

Kawaha Point Liquor Store. (Source: Supplied)

On the evening of Sunday, July 31, police allege the quartet, armed with weapons, entered Kawaha Point Liquor Store and threatened staff.

The group is then alleged to have attempted to steal alcohol from the store and assaulted a staff member who tried to intervene before exiting the store.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene after being stopped by a member of the public.

Three others who left prior to police arriving at the scene have since been arrested.

The 12-year-old boy is due to appear on an aggravated robbery charge in the Rotorua Youth Court at a later date.

An 18-year-old male is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday on charges relating to aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Two other men, aged 14 and 18, are due to appear on charges relating to aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in Rotorua Youth Court.