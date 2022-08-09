Ardern says her focus is on New Zealanders, not polling results

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it’s not about polling numbers, it’s about New Zealanders.

It comes after the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll on Monday saw support for Labour fall 2 percentage points to sit at 33% - its lowest level in five years.

In March, the party fell to levels it had not seen since 2017. Then, it fell even further in May, down to 35% - its lowest in 1News polls since Andrew Little led the party.

Labour is a full 10 percentage points down from where it sat in September last year at 43%.

Despite also suffering a drop, National remains ahead on 37%, down 2 percentage points on May’s results.

While National should be delighted in the results, the Opposition is instead focusing on the scandal broiling around their new Tauranga MP, Sam Uffindell.

The National MP on Monday admitted to taking part in a late-night assault on a 13-year-old boy with three others when he was 16.

The incident led to his expulsion from Auckland's prestigious Kings College.

“It's been immensely frustrating as a distraction but it's important that we front it and it's important that we confront it,” National leader Chris Luxon said.

Numbers from the 1News Kantar poll show Labour has fallen out of favour with some, and seats like Nelson - which turned red last election - could be up for grabs.

Regular polling shows support for the party has tracked down since March 2021 from nearly 50 to just 33. The Prime Minister’s personal popularity is also slipping.

But Ardern said her concerns were not about polling numbers but “in terms of New Zealanders”.

“There's no question that we're going through a tough time right now,” she said.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: 1News)

“My job is to get us through that and to look at all the optimistic opportunities New Zealand has going into the future, make sure that we make the most of those, tourism coming back, our borders reopening, getting through this tough period of high inflation - that's my focus.”

Meanwhile, some members of her party took a more defensive stance.

“She's the preferred Prime Minister in that poll,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said.

“She's doing an extraordinary job of leading New Zealand and has done so. She's the preferred Prime Minister.”

“We've got a great leader and I think we're polling OK. Fine, actually, at the moment,” Labour MP Willie Jackson added.

Several Labour MPs reflected on the lower polling numbers.

“It’s winter, the cost of living - it's a tough time. I think the whole country's feeling it but we'll go into what will undoubtedly be a very competitive election next year in good heart,” MP Phil Twyford said.

"It's difficult times. Days like this people get a bit depressed and so I think it's just one of the challenges we have as an incumbent government," MP Damien O'Connor added.