Young NZ divers show promise for future at Commonwealth Games

Young New Zealand divers Maggie Squire and Frazer Tavener have shown a lot of promise for future success at the Commonwealth Games.

Frazer Tavener and Maggie Squire during the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final . (Source: Associated Press)

The pair drew compliments from commentators during the mixed synchronised 3m springboard final on Monday night.

That is despite failing to get into medal positions, eventually finishing in ninth place.

However, with Squire only 16 years old and Tavener 20, the pair have a bright future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham holds her own in diving final

Scotland's James Heatly and Grace Reid ended up winning the gold with Australia claiming silver and Malaysia bronze.