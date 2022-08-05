NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Kiwi diver Maggie Squire - the youngest member of the New Zealand team at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - has made it through to the final of her first event.

Maggie Squire performs a dive at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Photosport)

The 16-year-old finished ninth in qualifying for the women's 1m springboard on Friday evening with a combined score of 208.65; the top 12 made the final.

Squire opened with her best dive of the evening, scoring a 45.60 for her inward one-and-a-half somersaults to sit 11th after the opening round.

A rough second round of scoring for her back one-and-a-half somersaults then saw her drop to 12th in the rankings but she returned to scoring in the 40s for her final three dives, making her way up the leaderboard to safety and a spot in the final.

Canada's Mia Jolie Doucet Vallee was the top qualifier from the session, earning an overall score of 292.20 from her five dives - 17.60 points clear of second-best qualifier Yasmin Isis Harper of England.

Squire will return to the pool at 5am NZT on Saturday to contest the final after Liam Stone opened the diving team's campaign on Friday morning with a sixth place finish in the men's 1m springboard.

She will be the first of two Kiwi diving entries contesting finals on Friday morning with Arno Lee and Luke Sipkes also contesting the men's 10m synchronised springboard.