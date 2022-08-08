Record four gold medals for Aaron Gate in Birmingham

Source: 1News

After a brilliant campaign in Birmingham, cyclist Aaron Gate has won the most gold medals ever by a New Zealand athlete at any Commonwealth Games.

Aaron Gate celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's road race.

Aaron Gate celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's road race. (Source: Associated Press)

Gate became the first Kiwi to win four golds at a games after his impressive sprint finish in the 160km road race on Sunday evening.

The victory added to his gold in the men's 4000m individual track cycling pursuit, 4000m men's team pursuit (achieving a games record of 3:47.575) and gold in the men's 40km points race.

He also surpassed fellow New Zealand cyclist Ellesse Andrews who won three gold medals in Birmingham.

It's an incredible feat considering the accomplished athletes he passed.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Looking back at other Kiwi sporting greats before him, Dame Yvette Corlett won three golds in long jump, discus and shot put in Vancouver in 1954.

Gary Anderson won three golds in cycling in Auckland in 1990, while weightlifter Darren Liddel claimed three golds in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Gate said he hoped his success would motivate the next generation to strive for the same record.

