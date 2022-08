It's been a white and cold start to the week for some in the South Island.

Pigs in the snow at Mount Somers. (Source: 1News)

A winter cold snap has brought low temperatures and snow to parts of Canterbury and Otago.

Some roads have been affected - these can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website.

Mt Hutt Skifield is shut due to avalanche hazard on the access road.

