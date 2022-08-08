Snow disrupts travel in parts of South Island

A winter cold snap has brought snow to some parts of the South Island, affecting travel.

Snow at Mount Somers. (Source: 1News)

State Highway 8 Fairlie to Twizel (Burkes Pass) is now the only road which remains closed, thanks to snow and ice.

Seven other roads closed in Canterbury and Otago on Monday morning have since reopened.

Snow has also affected a number of other alpine roads throughout Canterbury, with motorists told to use chains. The affected roads can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website.

Pigs in the snow at Mount Somers. (Source: 1News)

Ski fields have also been affected by the snowfall, with Mt Hutt ski field closed today due to an "omnipresent avalanche hazard on our access road," according to the ski field's website.

"We have received 35cm of new snow overnight and snow showers are forecast to continue with a further 20cm possible by late afternoon."

MetService said the risk of further significant heavy snow in Southland and Otago has passed, but they warned the heavy snowfall would continue into the afternoon for other regions.

"Heavy snow is still expected in Canterbury and Marlborough until Monday afternoon, and a heavy snow warning remains in force for these regions.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case further watches and warnings are added."

Looking ahead to this week rain is forecast for central New Zealand, according to MetService.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa. (Source: Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa)

"On Tuesday, rain in a strong, cold southeasterly flow affects central New Zealand; while over the north of the North Island a trough brings a period of rain.

"During Wednesday, rain in a strong southeasterly flow continues to affect central New Zealand.

"The unsettled southeast flow on Thursday continues to bring rain or showers to eastern areas of both islands, with the showers becoming more confined to eastern areas of the North Island on Friday."