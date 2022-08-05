Young dad killed in alleged New Plymouth homicide named

Police have named the man who died in an alleged homicide in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

He was 23-year-old Rei Joseph Tumatauinga Maihi Marshall, known as Rei Marshall, of New Plymouth.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said: "Rei was a young father and as you would imagine his family are devastated about his death and are wanting answers".

Rei was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital around 7pm on Wednesday with serious injuries, and was given medical attention but died later that evening.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, "which includes a forensic scene examination of both a South Road residential property and a car used to transport Rei to hospital".

"We are also speaking to Rei's associates, friends and family".

Rei's was the second suspicious death in Taranaki within a week, with two men charged on Wednesday with the murder of Taranaki man Jacob Ramsay, whose body was found outside a rural Oaonui property on Kina Rd on Sunday.

Police ask anyone who has information that might assist the investigation team to contact them on 105.

