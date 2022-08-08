Child among 13 more people in NZ to die with Covid-19

Source: 1News

A child younger than 10 years old is among 13 more people who have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Of Monday's deaths, five people were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

As well as the child the deaths included a person their 60s, three people in their 70s, two people in their 80s and six people aged over 90.

Of the group, six were women and seven were men.

There are now a total of 1638 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 in New Zealand, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

The were 4006 new Covid cases in New Zealand over the past 24 hours.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Foster's 'massive concerns' about hit on Barrett by serial offender

2

All dogs recovered after man mauled to death in Northland

3

'Infuriating' - Iwi angry after tourists taken to wāhi tapu pools

4

Photos: Cold start to week for parts of South Island

5

Woman's death in Cambridge treated as homicide

Latest Stories

Silver Fern Jury wasn't leaving Birmingham 'without a medal'

Photos: Cold start to week for parts of South Island

Covid-19: 13 deaths reported, 4006 new cases

All dogs recovered after man mauled to death in Northland

Child among 13 more people in NZ to die with Covid-19

Related Stories

Covid-19: 3302 new cases, 18 more deaths reported

Covid-19: 25 deaths reported, 4790 new cases

Covid-19: 19 deaths reported, 5296 new cases

Covid-19: 49 deaths reported, 6152 new cases