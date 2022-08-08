Child among 13 more people in NZ to die with Covid-19

A child younger than 10 years old is among 13 more people who have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

Of Monday's deaths, five people were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

As well as the child the deaths included a person their 60s, three people in their 70s, two people in their 80s and six people aged over 90.

Of the group, six were women and seven were men.

There are now a total of 1638 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 in New Zealand, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In the past seven days, there have been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

The were 4006 new Covid cases in New Zealand over the past 24 hours.