Kiwi wrestlers to contest two more bronze medals in Birmingham

New Zealand wrestlers Cole Hawkins and Suraj Singh will take to the mat in Coventry looking to add to Tayla Ford's bronze from the day before after qualifying for their own bronze medal bouts on Sunday morning.

Cole Hawkins. (Source: Getty)

Hawkins and Singh were two of the tree Kiwis in action on Saturday night pushing for more wrestling medals following Ford's success the day before and Hawkins got off to a great start to do it.

The 23-year-old beat Kenya's Mathayo Matonya Mahabila on points after winning both periods of their match before also taking down Mohamed Sesay of Sierra Leone in the men's 74kg quarterfinals to book his place in the semis.

Despite his best efforts against Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in that next bout, Hawkins lost by technical superiority, sending him to a bronze medal match later Sunday morning.

Singh earned a bronze medal opportunity thanks in part to a favourable draw with his only result of the day so far being a technical superiority defeat to Kumar Ravi of India in the men's 57kg quarterfinals.

New Zealand's other wrestler of the day, Michelle Montague, was eliminated after losing her opening bout 3-5 to India's Pooja Sihag.