King and Landers-Murphy through to squash doubles final

Source: 1News

Kiwi squash players Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy have eased into the women’s doubles gold medal match with a dominant display against Malaysia’s Yiwen Chen and Ainaa Ampandi.

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy celebrate at the Commonwealth Games.

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy celebrate at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

King and Landers-Murphy looked composed as they won the match in straight sets 11-9, 11-7.

The pair will compete for the gold medal on Monday at 10pm NZ time.

King is also in action in the mixed doubles gold medal match with Paul Coll against England on Monday morning at 6am NZ time.

King will be looking to finish her campaign on a high after failing to claim a medal in the singles.

