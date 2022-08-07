Further arrests over damage to Cambridge cemetery

Two more people have been arrested over damage caused to the Hautapu Cemetery in Cambridge on Monday.

Hautapu Cemetery. (Source: 1News)

A 24-year-old man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on August 11 on charges of intentional damage, interfering with a grave, sustained loss of traction and perverting the course of justice.

A second 24-year-old man is due to appear in court on August 16 on charges of intentional damage, interfering with a grave and sustained loss of traction.

“Cambridge Police are happy to be able to hold these people accountable for their actions on behalf of the local community,” police said.

It comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday over damage caused to the cemetery.

The Cambridge resident was charged with intentional damage over the incident, and also faces charges of sustained loss of traction over a subsequent incident on a road.

"Our officers in Cambridge recognise how upsetting the damage to the cemetery was for our local community," Sergeant Ben Joll said.

