Cambridge teen charged with causing damage at cemetery

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and had his car impounded over damage caused at a Cambridge cemetery this week.

Hautapu Cemetery. (Source: 1News)

The Cambridge resident was charged with intentional damage over the incident at Hautapu Cemetery. He also faces charges of sustained loss of traction over a subsequent incident on a road.

"Our officers in Cambridge recognise how upsetting the damage to the cemetery was for our local community," Sergeant Ben Joll said.

"They worked really hard to quickly identify and hold accountable the person responsible, and would like to thank those members of the public who provided information which assisted."

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday.