Full line-up of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants revealed

The final five castaways joining TVNZ 2’s Celebrity Treasure Island have been announced.

Celebrity Treasure Island hosts Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm. (Source: TVNZ)

The latest contestants to be revealed are Eds Eramiha, Iyia Liu, Jesse Tuke, Dr Joel Rindelaub and Lynette Forday.

The new season will see the celebrity castaways battle it out for the chance to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Once again the celebrities will set up camp in Northland, far from their home comforts, where they’ll go head-to-head in the ultimate treasure hunt as they try to unravel the mystery of the missing cargo.

The full line-up of celebrity treasure hunters for 2022 is:

Alex King, Cam Mansel, Cassie Roma, Courtenay Louise, Dylan Schmidt, Eds Eramiha, Elvis Lopeti, Guy Montgomery, Iyia Liu, Jesse Tuke, Dr Joel Rindelaub, Karen O’Leary, Lynette Forday, Melodie Robinson, Mike King, Perlina Lau, Ron Cribb, Shimpal Lelisi, Siobhan Marshall, Dame Susan Devoy and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

Meet the celebrities

Best known for his acting, Eds Eramiha has also worked as a model, Kapa haka performer, Muay Thai fighter, theatre tutor and television presenter. Don’t let his cool, calm and collected nature fool you, Eds is here for one thing – to take home that treasure for his charity, New Zealand Mental Health Awareness.

Eds Eramiha (Source: TVNZ)

A successful entrepreneur, Iyia Liu is also the best friend of Celebrity Treasure Island 2021 finalist, Edna Swart. Will Iyia play a similar game to her BossBabe bestie and find herself in the race for the buried treasure for her charity, Ronald McDonald House Auckland?

Iyia Liu (Source: TVNZ)

Jesse Tuke is a well-known sports commentator and the brother of elite sailor Blair Tuke. Jesse and Blair grew up sailing together, so being out in the elements and on the water is Jesse’s forte and he has everything to play for while supporting his brother’s charity, Live Ocean.

Jesse Tuke (Source: TVNZ)

The mullet, the moustache, the myth: Dr Joel Rindelaub has been credited as New Zealand’s newest science celeb. Originally from the United States, Joel moved to Kiwi shores as an ice hockey player in 2017, but quickly found himself a home at the University of Auckland as the science nerd he always wanted to be. It’s no surprise then that Joel is playing the game for South Auckland House of Science.

Dr Joel Rindelaub (Source: TVNZ)

Enter stage-left Shortland Street legend and motivational speaker, Lynette Forday. A self-professed ‘princess’, Lynette’s determined to flush away the thoughts of home comforts to set her sights on bringing home the treasure for Sticks ‘n’ Stones, a charity close to her heart.

Lynette Forday (Source: TVNZ)

The addition of the final five celebs to the roll call of Celebrity Treasure Island 2022 brings the total line-up to 21, but only 18 will enter the game on day one.

Three castaways will enter the game as intruders - Mike King, Ron Cribb and Dame Susan Devoy.