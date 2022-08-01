First batch of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants revealed

Celebrity Treasure Island is back with a brand-new batch of celebrity castaways ready to battle it out for the chance to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

This year the castaways will set up camp in Northland, far from their home comforts.

This season 21 celebrities will go head-to-head in the ultimate treasure hunt as they try to unravel the mystery of the missing cargo, Indiana Jones style.

On Monday morning the first of the celebs setting up camp were revealed. They are, Alex King, Guy Montgomery and Siobhan Marshall.

Also announced were intruders, Mike King, Dame Susan Devoy and Ron Cribb.

Meet the celebrities

She may be young, but Alex King has already paved her way in the entertainment industry as a radio host, actress and more recently, singer. Daughter of mental health advocate and fellow Celebrity Treasure Island contestant, Mike King, Alex is playing for her father’s charity, I Am Hope. Will the show’s first father-daughter duo have the biggest advantage the game has ever seen?

Alex King. (Source: TVNZ)

An award-winning comedian, improviser, and screenwriter, Guy Montgomery is one of New Zealand’s most popular comedians. Don’t let his comedic exterior fool you, Guy is taking this treasure hunt very seriously for Auckland City Mission.

Guy Montgomery. (Source: TVNZ)

For years, Mike King had been known as an iconic Kiwi entertainer, but these days he’s better known for his work as a prominent mental health educator and ambassador. Mike was named New Zealander of the Year 2019 by Kiwibank, but can he take home the title of Celebrity Treasure Island winner 2022, and take collect the gold for Gumboot Friday?

Mike King. (Source: TVNZ)

Ron Cribb is a former All Black who regularly tormented the opposition with his gameplay and is used to coming home with the win. Ron is playing for his own charity, Stand for Children, as well as honouring the memory of his friend, Va'aiga ‘Inga’ Tuigamala (also a former All Black), by taking on his charity, ODICE and Alliance Health Plus.

Ron Cribb. (Source: TVNZ)

Siobhan Marshall has appeared in a succession of hugely popular New Zealand television and film productions, including her portrayal of Pascalle West in the cult favourite Outrageous Fortune. Siobhan is hoping to be an outrageous competitor for her charity, SPAW.

Siobhan Marshall. (Source: TVNZ)

Former world squash champion, Dame Susan Devoy, is no stranger to tough competition. In 1998, she became a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit and in 2013 she was appointed to the position of Race Relations Commissioner for New Zealand, a role in which she held until 2018. With a sense of determination like no other, Dame Susan will do whatever it takes for The Aunties.

Dame Susan Devoy. (Source: TVNZ)

Under the watchful eye of hosts, Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm, the castaways will be pushed to their limits and out of their comfort zones, with twists and turns along the way, as one by one, they are eliminated from the island.

Celebrity Treasure Island hosts Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm. (Source: TVNZ)

Celebrity Treasure Island is coming soon to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.