Canterbury hot pools flooded the day after re-opening

A Canterbury Holiday park has been closed for the second time in a matter of weeks because of flooding, just 24 hours after opening its doors following the first weather event.

Last month, Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park was closed, after a video posted to Facebook showed part of the campground resembling a shallow lake following heavy rain and severe gales that hit the South Island.

"It is with incredible sadness that this is what we're waking up to this morning. Heartbreaking," the holiday park said at the time.

The closure came during New Zealand's wettest July, with a third of the annual rain falling in a month for the Canterbury region.

"Everyone was safely evacuated last night but now it is just a waiting game for it to stop."

But wet weather that left homes and farms flooded across the length of the South Island, ripped up roads, cut off towns, sliced a bridge in half and forced evacuations in Dunedin had shown some signs of receding.

The lull was short-lived, however, on Friday, the same day, the Holiday Park reopened for customers, Metservice issued an orange level warning for heavy rain and severe gales.

By Saturday the owners posted to Instagram "we’re pretty gutted to announce one day after reopening, we are again closed due to flooding".

"We are hoping and planning to reopen on Wednesday. Everyone with affected bookings has been emailed."

Strong winds are expected to roll northwards over the South Island before moving onto the lower half of the North Island on Sunday morning.