Stone, Tavener reach final of 3m springboard in Birmingham

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
New Zealand divers Liam Stone and Frazer Tavener have both reached the final for the men's 3m springboard at the Commonwealth Games.

Liam Stone in action in Birmingham. (Source: Associated Press)

Stone finished comfortably inside the qualifying field for the final with his combined score of 387.85 ranking him eighth while Tavener snuck in with the last spot available at 236.40 overall - just 0.90 points ahead of the next diver.

Stone had a session of 60s from his six dives bar a rough reverse two-and-a-half somersaults in his fourth effort which judges scored a 54.00.

That allowed Canada's Bryden Hattie to close in on him and despite Stone's next dive scoring a 69.75 for his highest mark of the day, Hattie moved above him on the leaderboard to qualify seventh with the Kiwi eighth.

Further down the leaderboard, Tavener was engaged in a tight contest with Scotland's Cameron Gammage for the 12th and final spot in the final with the Scotsman finishing strong with his final two dives.

In fact, Gammage scored 66.30 with his final effort, a forward two-and-a-half somersaults with two twists, to Tavener's back two-and-a-half somersaults which only scored 58.50, but the Kiwi's previous jumps ensured he stayed just far enough ahead to advance.

It means Stone and Tavener will return to the pool on Sunday morning for the final, with Stone previously finishing 6th in the 1m springboard final at this year's Games.

Australia's Shixin Li was the top qualifier with a combined score of 456.65.

