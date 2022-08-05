After 'tough journey' back, Stone finishes sixth in first final

Kiwi diver Liam Stone has finished sixth in his first competition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

In his return to one of diving's biggest stages after missing last year's Olympics due to an untimely injury, Stone came sixth in the men's 1m springboard final after earlier qualifying seventh for the event.

After a conservative opening with a forward two-and-a-half somersaults - dive rated with a difficulty of just 2.6 - scored him 59.80, the 25-year-old responded with two dives in the 60s to sit fifth at the midway point of the competition.

Stone then faltered slightly with a back two-and-a-half somersaults which judges scored a brutal 52.50, effectively ending his chances at a medal in the final with two rounds to go.

With the pressure seemingly gone, Stone then came out with his best dive of the final, scoring 69.00 with a reverse two-and-a-half somersaults before wrapping up his competition with a forward two-and-a-half somersaults with a twist.

The six dives resulted in a combined score of 377.90 - 69.15 points off English winner and defending champion Jack Laugher.

Stone told 1News just being back on the competitive stage and in a final was an amazing feeling.

Liam Stone. (Source: Photosport)

"It's been a tough journey the last five years or so - there's been ups and downs and gone through burnout, came back, then got injured before Tokyo and had to take about 18 months off," Stone said.

"I started training back in December and I wasn't sure if I'd even be here to be honest so just to be here is incredible and I'm just soaking up and loving every moment."

He added throughout his road back to competition, he never lost his belief in himself or his passion for diving.

"I didn't feel done yet. I knew it was a tough road but I knew I could go through it," he said.

"If there's anyone out there umming and ahhing, just keep going - you can get through it."

Stone was one of two Kiwi divers in action on Friday morning with Mikali Dawson also competing in the women's 10m platform.

After a positive start in her qualifiers with an armstand forward double somersault, the 17-year-old struggled to keep up with the competition and finished 14th - two places outside the top 12 who qualified for the final.

Dawson was named a reserve for the final with her 14th place finish, meaning if two qualified divers pull out, she will be given a spot.

Stone will return to the pool on Saturday evening to contest the men's 3m springboard.