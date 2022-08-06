Semis heartbreak: Black Sticks go down to England in shootout

The New Zealand women’s hockey team has lost to England in a nail-biting penalty shootout at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

England's Shona McCallin fights for the ball with Alex Lukin during the women's semifinal hockey match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

That’s after normal play ended in a nil-all draw.

An assertive Black Sticks side largely dominated possession for most of the game, a noticeable improvement from their mostly spiritless pool match against Australia.

However, they were unable to convert off a number of chances in the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A yellow card for Rose Tynan for sliding saw the squad down a player for 10 minutes but England failed to capitalise on the opportunity and missed several of their own chances to pull ahead.

This continued in the second half, despite finding their stride and Hope Ralph being sent off for five minutes with a yellow card.

Meanwhile, the Black Sticks continued to apply the pressure and used the space well, keeping their composure despite the roars of the home crowd.

Tensions were high as England were re-awarded a penalty corner after referring for a foot, before New Zealand lost their own referral debating a foot in the circle.

However, the game ended with no goals on the scorecard.

Neither side could find the goal in the first two extra-time penalties from both sides however England’s Isabelle Petter changed that, sending the team one ahead.

Forward Olivia Shannon then also missed for the Black Sticks, leaving Hannah Martin from the English side to seal New Zealand’s fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand will now play the loser of the other semi-final match between Australia and India in the bronze medal match.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham