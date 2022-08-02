Women's Black Sticks beaten 1-0 by Australia in sluggish display

By Kathryn Armstrong, Digital Reporter
The New Zealand women’s hockey team have lost 1-0 to Australia in a lacklustre performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Greta Hayes of the Hockeyroos competes with Alex Lukin of the Black Sticks in their pool match at the Commonwealth Games.

Greta Hayes of the Hockeyroos competes with Alex Lukin of the Black Sticks in their pool match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The sole goal of the match was scored by the Hockeyroo’s Kaitlin Nobbs off a penalty stroke in the first quarter.

But the game was largely a stalemate, in which neither side was able to get much headway.

The Black Sticks made a decent number of opportunities but were unable to convert them, with few shots on goal.

An uncharacteristic missed hit by Merry in front of the goal before halftime was the closest thing New Zealand came to an equaliser.

Australia also failed to convert, with a strike in the circle by Shanea Tonkin at the end of the third quarter deflecting off the post.

Both the men and the women’s teams take on South Africa on Thursday in their final pool matches and will need to win for a shot at making the gold medal match.

