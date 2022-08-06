Manukau wins 1st Auckland club rugby title since 1973 after thriller

Manukau Rovers is celebrating its first title since 1973 after edging 35-time champions Ponsonby in a nail-biting Gallaher Shield final at Eden Park on Saturday.

The final was a fixture fitting for the 100th Gallaher Shield season, with Rovers scoring a try in the last 10 minutes to edge ahead of Ponsonby by one.

The central Auckland glamour club responded with a penalty to retake the lead only for Manukau to score a penalty of their own at the death to win the title..

Manukau Rovers players celebrate their historic win. (Source: Photosport)

It promises to be a big night ahead in South Auckland as Manukau celebrates its first title in 49 years.