Hopman just misses gymnastics bronze after superb clubs final

Havana Hopman has added to her impressive week of rhythmic gymnastics results, finishing just outside the podium in her final event in Birmingham - the clubs final.

Havana Hopman performs with the clubs in Birmingham. (Source: Associated Press)

After earning a top 10 finish in the all-around final the day before, Hopman returned to Birmingham Arena on Sunday morning to contest the final of her highest scoring apparatus of this year's Commonwealth Games.

Despite being the lowest-ranked qualifier for the final, Hopman again performed a stellar set to No Heroes by Firebeatz & KSHMR and was awarded 27.800 for it.

Judges were particularly impressed with the 18-year-old's body difficulty in the performance, scoring her an 8.4 for the effort which was the third highest mark in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the first competitor of eight in the final, Hopman then nervously sat and watched on as the other seven finalists performed in front of another sold out crowd.

Hopman remained in the top spot after the first two performances following her own before Malaysia's Izzah Binti Amzan was the first to pass the Kiwi, scoring 28.600 for her routine.

Amzan ended up being the bronze medallist with Australia's Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva winning the final. Canadian Carmel Kallemaa took silver.