Kiwi gymnast Hopman earns top 10 finish in all-around final

Havana Hopman has earned herself a top 10 finish in the all-around rhythmic gymnastics final after improved performances across the board.

Havana Hopman in the all-around final. (Source: Photosport)

Hopman entered Saturday morning's final as the 16th highest qualifier in the field of 16 although she had fellow Kiwi Paris Chin, who had scored 17th-highest the day before, with her as well due to nations only being allowed two competitors each in the final.

The 18-year-old opened with her hoop routine to Gimme Gimme Gimme by Abba and immediately showed signs of improvement with a cleaner routine.

The judges agreed, scoring her first performance a 26.700 - a 0.500 increase from her qualifying performance.

Returning with the ball in hand to Alice's Theme by Danny Elfman, Hopman scored an impressive 25.300; again an improvement on her qualifying effort which was 23.400.

Sitting just outside the top 10 at the halfway mark, the University of Auckland student then delivered her best performance of the day with a 27.300 scoring for her use of the clubs to No Heroes by Firebeatz & KSHMR.

Paris Chin in the all-around final. (Source: Photosport)

Needing a strong finish to seal her spot in the top 10, Hopman took the Birmingham Arena stage one last time with the ribbon and scored 25.800 to Danse Macabre by Charles-Camille Saint-Saens - another significant improvement on her qualifying.

The four combined performances saw her finish ninth overall in the final with an overall score of 105.100.

To the delight of the Birmingham crowd, England's Marfa Ekimova took gold with a combined score of 112.300, just 0.200 points clear of Cyprus favourite Anna Sokolova.

Chin showed amazing heart to rebound from two rough errors in her ball routine to finish 14th with a combined score of 97.200.