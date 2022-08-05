Judoka Kody Andrews embraces proud parents after emotional silver

Kody Andrews has shared an emotional moment with his parents at New Zealand House in Birmingham as the realisation of being a silver medallist slowly sinks in for the Kiwi judoka and his family.

Andrews along with other New Zealand medallists from recent days of competition all gathered for a celebration at Edgbaston Golf Club - the venue transformed into New Zealand House for this year's Games - where he was joined by his parents.

With his silver medal around his neck and a New Zealand flag draped on his shoulders, Andrews said with a cheeky grin he'd be heading back to New Zealand to work for a "better colour" in the future after going down to Canada's Marc Deschenes in the final of the +100kg category via two waza-ari.

However, as his parents spoke about their pride for his efforts both as a judoka and as a person, that grin slowly began to fade and the trio started to get emotional recalling the timeless moments that unfolded in Coventry the day before.

Kody Andrews reacts at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

"Seeing my parents cry out of happiness, it tears me apart," Andrews said. "I'm holding myself together by a hair follicle."

Andrews said it was a similar emotion on Thursday when he beat Mauritian giant Sebastien Perrinne in the semifinals, guaranteeing him a medal for his family and New Zealand.

"I was reaching over and grabbing my parents hands and I was balling my eyes out," he recalled.

His mum said it was an "emotional roller-coaster" watching her son compete. "I'm really proud of how humble he is and the person he is".

His dad said it was amazing seeing his son follow his dreams, and succeed.

Kody Andrews then tried to describe what it was like seeing his parents' faces in that moment before emotion overcame all of them.

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson thanked the Andrews family for the emotional chat before letting them come together for a hug; the flag now draped across all of them.