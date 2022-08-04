Model Chrissy Teigen pregnant, two years after tragic loss

Model Chrissy Teigen is pregnant after multiple rounds of IVF treatment.

Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of her baby bump to Instagram.

The 36-year-old - who is married to All of Me singer John Legend, and has two other children - had been undergoing multiple rounds of IVF in recent months and took to social media to announce that the treatment had finally worked.

Alongside a picture of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram "the last few years have been a blur of emotions, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

The former Lip Sync Battle star - who recently celebrated one year of sobriety - added that she had waited a while to tell her followers about the pregnancy but admitted it felt "amazing" to finally announce the news after "so long."

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing," she said.

Back in October 2020, Chrissy and John had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding and eventually lost the baby.

While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.

In February, Chrissy joked that she was again "balls deep" in the IVF process.

She posted "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos."