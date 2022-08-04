Kiwi paddler fights off cancer to compete at waka world champs

From next week, more than 300 New Zealand out-rigger paddlers will race down London's Olympic rowing course, from elite teams to those in the over-80 category.

Known as Waka Ama here, the challenging sport has deep roots in the Pacific and is on a high.

For Mitch Zandstra, who's part of the elite men's side, Waka Ama offered a lifeline.

Representing Otago in age grade rugby, Zandstra looked poised for higher honours when recurring head knocks forced an early exit from the field.

"My last (concussion) lasted about two years of symptoms, just seeing doctors and what not, I couldn't do anything couldn't even exercise so that was a bit of a struggle and finally got a scan and they said yeah there's a bit of damage on the brain, you'll have to give it up, which is quite heart breaking," he said.

A few years later, while on a trip to Tahiti to connect with family, Zandstra watched a big race where the sport is nationally recognised.

"They're kind of like the All Blacks in terms of rugby and paddling," he said.

Back in New Zealand, a quick Google search helped Zandstra find a club at the local Pilot Bay in Mount Maunganui.

"A few years later, the rest is history."

Gunning for the national side, Zandstra faced another set back. An MRI scan on a sore shoulder revealed he had non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I just see it as another injury really and got onto it early...I didn't really tell anyone about it, I just wanted to get it done and get it treated and get back to where I was. A few weeks later I was racing long-distance nationals with the boys here. We got second," he laughed.

A story of remarkable recovery, Zandstra has now travelled to London with the New Zealand side, who will be going for gold on Lake Dorney, near Windsor - where the Olympics were held.

" I always had that mindset that this where I should be and supposed to be, but to actually be here now and be at the top with the boys, it's a cool thing," he said.