Concerns for wellbeing of man missing from his Wellington home

There are concerns for the welfare of a man missing from his home in Karori, Wellington since last night.

Missing Wellington man. (Source: 1News)

Alex, 70 - who has dementia - hasn't been seen since 10.30pm on Wednesday.

In a statement police say Alex's "family have concerns for his wellbeing".

Alex was last seen wearing black-coloured track pants, a hoodie with AC/DC on it and a leather cap.

He has silver-grey coloured hair and a moustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 111 quote event number P051446244.