Concerns for wellbeing of man missing from his Wellington home

Source: 1News

There are concerns for the welfare of a man missing from his home in Karori, Wellington since last night.

Missing Wellington man.

Missing Wellington man. (Source: 1News)

Alex, 70 - who has dementia - hasn't been seen since 10.30pm on Wednesday.

In a statement police say Alex's "family have concerns for his wellbeing".

Alex was last seen wearing black-coloured track pants, a hoodie with AC/DC on it and a leather cap.

He has silver-grey coloured hair and a moustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 111 quote event number P051446244.

New ZealandWellington

Popular Stories

1

Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

2

80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

3

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

4

Gaze defends mountain bike gold, Oliver joins him with silver

5

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

Latest Stories

David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting

Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is 'ironclad'

Flight delays at Auckland Airport due to fog

Kiwi judoka claim two bronzes and a silver in historic morning

Zoe Hobbs a medal chance after making 100m Comm Games final

Related Stories

Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

Evacuated Lower Hutt residents putting on 'brave face'

Person in critical condition after Wellington street brawl

Man, 48, stabbed in Wellington during argument outside church