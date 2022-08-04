Building supplies draft report finds competition not working

A draft report into the cost of building materials in New Zealand has found competition isn't working.

Construction site (Source: 1News)

The Commerce Commission's report found the regulatory system favoured established building products, and has recommended changes that could bring more choice, better quality and greater innovation into the industry.

Building materials have gone up 18% in the past year and is the biggest driver of inflation .

Commission chair Anna Rawlings says the market study found "tried and tested" products are embedded in the NZ home building industry, and regulation should include competition as a deliberate objective.

Some rebates paid by established suppliers to merchants compound difficulties for those trying to introduce competing products. The structure rewarded merchants for buying large quantities from a single supplier and deterred them from looking elsewhere for other products.

"Our preliminary view is that competition for the supply of key building supplies is not working as well as it could, and would be improved if it was easier for building products to be introduced and for competing suppliers to expand their business."