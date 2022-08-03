Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

The man charged with murdering an Auckland father and daughter last month has entered not guilty pleas at the High Court in Auckland.

Police at Glendene crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The pair, who were known to the accused, were fatally shot outside a home in the suburb of Glendene, West Auckland, on July 15.

The 27-year-old defendant had his first appearance at the Waitakere District Court the following day.

Around 40 friends and family of both the victims and defendant packed the public gallery at the High Court for his second appearance on Wednesday.

The man's lawyer Ron Mansfield entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf but indicated that he's yet been unable to give his client proper advice on his pleas.

Justice Fitzgerald made an order for continued name suppression of both the defendant and the two victims.

The defendant will reappear in court in October, and a trial date has been set for October next year.