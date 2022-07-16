Man appears in court after father and daughter die in Auckland shooting

The man accused of killing a father and daughter in a West Auckland shooting on Friday, has appeared in the Waitakere District Court.

Police at Glendene crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The defendant, who has name suppression, was brought in wearing a prison jumpsuit with a police officer by his side.

Other armed officers stood around the courtroom, and guarded the outside of the building.

The wife and mother of the two people killed entered the court with someone supporting her on each arm, shaking and in tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

She sat sobbing at the back of the court throughout the appearance, next to other family and friends.

The proceedings were overseen by a Justice of the Peace, who remanded the 27-year-old defendant in custody.

The names and identifying facts of the two killed and the defendant have been suppressed.

The man’s next appearance is at the High Court in Auckland, on August 3.

Earlier, police said they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and believe that those involved were known to each other.

"Police inquiries are continuing, including the scene examination and locals will see an increased police presence in the area until tomorrow."

The names of the victims have not yet been released, but tributes to the father and daughter have been paid on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services raced to the Glendene address after reports a gun was fired outside of a home.

Police said on arrival two people were found dead. After a short manhunt, the person allegedly responsible was found at a Te Atatū address.

One neighbour says she heard bangs and screaming, but thought it was noisy kids.

Another said "it's all a bit scary" as they watched police working.

A Taikata Rd resident said they were turned back by police when they went for a walk.

"We live about five houses down, so once we got asked to head back, we did."

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in the coming days.