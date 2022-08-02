Tall Ferns 3x3 team beaten by Canada in Comm Games semi-final

The 3x3 Tall Ferns have gone down to Canada 16-11 after a valiant effort in the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games.

It was a tough and scrappy contest with only a few points separating the two sides throughout most of the match.

Canada's better shooting performance made the difference with New Zealand going only five of 17 from the field.

The Canadians got up 12-7 with just over two minutes to go in the game but the Kiwis kept fighting, managing to get within a few points with less than a minute to go.

A late free throw from Ella Fotu to take the game to 13-11 gave New Zealand fans hope but an offensive foul and turnovers cost New Zealand in the end.

The Tall Ferns still have a chance at a bronze medal at 3:30am Wednesday NZT.

