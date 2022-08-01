NZ basketball sides chasing medals after big wins in pool play

The New Zealand 3x3 basketball women and men's sides are both chasing medals after huge performances in pool play to advance to the knockout stages.

Tall Fern Jillian Harmon controls the ball against the British Virgin Islands. (Source: Getty)

The Tall Blacks secured their first victory in Birmingham with a 21-12 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

Tai Wynyard led with eight points and eight rebounds which included a trio of three-pointers.

Dominique Kelman-Poto added six points and eight rebounds while Jayden Bezzant had five points, five rebounds and Richie Rodger scored two.

The Kiwis put up a much better shooting effort after losses to England and Australia to start their campaign.

Following this match, the Tall Ferns defeated the British Virgin Islands 19-5 to book a spot in the semi-finals.

Jillian Harmon had a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two shots from beyond the arc.

Kalani Purcell and Ella Fotu were tenacious defensively, combining for five blocks as their side dominated the boards with 27 rebounds to the British Virgin Islands 17.

Tiarna Clarke also added a couple of points as her team remain undefeated in the games so far after thrilling wins over England and Canada.

The Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns will prepare to play in the finals stages on Tuesday morning NZT.